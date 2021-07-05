Spread in north Kerala draws govt. attention

CM asks officials to determine cause, to ramp up testing and vaccination

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan told a top-level meeting of public health, revenue and law enforcement officials to determine the cause of the sustained COVID-19 spread in Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod districts.

Mr. Vijayan also ordered the Health Department to ramp up testing and vaccination in the regions. An official said some high-spread localities bordered Karnataka. Mr. Vijayan reminded ward-level committees to ensure that COVID-19 patients are appropriately quarantined. Health authorities should accurately record the details of primary contacts on the COVID-19 portal.

Review today

Mr. Vijayan would review the pandemic situation again on Tuesday. An official said any relaxation of COVID-19 limitations would hinge on a marked reduction in TPR. Moreover, the threat of a third wave driven by highly transmissible variants of the virus loomed.

The government is under duress from various sectors, including retail traders, hotels, hospitality, tourism and the entertainment industry, to open up rapidly. The cinema fraternity has requested permission for filming with a minimum number of crew and artists in studios and other indoor locations.

Delay in vehicle repair

Car companies in Kerala could open only on alternate days on weekdays. No sales are allowed. The companies have reported a mounting backlog of vehicles for service and repair. Citizens were finding it increasingly difficult to find a maintenance slot for their cars and two-wheelers. Car showrooms have approached the administration to permit them to resume minimum sales on select weekdays.

Electronic service centres and mobile phone showrooms have requested permission to open on all weekdays. So have hairdressers and beauticians’ associations, and unions of street food sellers.

Critical spread

Several district administrations were sceptical about dialling down the intensity of the curbs given the unyieldingly high test positivity rate (TPR). The government has classified at least 90 local self-government jurisdictions as critical spread localities. The disease spread remained worryingly high in another 800 LSGIs.