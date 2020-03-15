Spotlight on poor health care

PATHANAMTHITTA

15 March 2020 22:31 IST

A volunteer at Sabarimala died of heart attack on Thursday

Poor health-care facility at Sabarimala has been brought to focus yet again with the death of the 74-year-old Akhila Bharatha Ayyappa Seva Sanghom (ABASS) member Thanchavur Damodaran at the Sannidhanam on Thursday.

His death, for want of even first-aid facility, has drawn sharp criticism from all around.

The government hospitals at Sannidhanam and Pampa function only when the temple opens during the monthly puja as well as during the annual pilgrim season, making it a seasonal affair, says D. Vijayakumar, former vice president of ABASS.

Around 300 people, including the head priest (Melsanthi), construction workers, police personnel and other staff on deputation, are camping at Sabarimala round the year. Damodaran had fainted at the Sannidhanam on March 12 and die of cardiac failure before he was taken to a hospital in Pathanamthitta.

Other lives lost

Earlier too, lives have been lost in Sabarimala because of lack of basic health care. On February 2, a worker, Krishna Pillai, too died of a heart attack before he could be brought to the hospital at Pathanamthitta. A worker on daily wages and an Excise Inspector suffered heart attack at Sabarimala in November 2008.

Both died on the way to the hospital situated 70 km from the Sannidhanam.

The then Devaswom Minister G. Sudhakaran had taken up the issue with the Health authorities, and it was decided to keep the government health-care centre at Sabarimala open throughout the year. However, the arrangement did not last long. The then Special Commissioner appointed by the Kerala High Court, too had submitted a report to the court, highlighting the grave need to provide permanent health-care facility.