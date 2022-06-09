  • The Package

Spotlight- Kerala

A migrant fisherman fishing at Chulliyar Dam in Muthalamada panchayat in Palakkad. File | Photo Credit: K.K. MUSTAFAH
June 09, 2022 12:04 IST
Updated: June 09, 2022 13:07 IST

The Spotlight is a weekly page that does exactly what it says it does — delves deep into a particular issue of relevance to Kerala.

Every week is a different issue. Our reporters from across the State analyse each subject threadbare, in micro detail, while retaining the panoramic angle, as they speak to every conceivable source to bring you the latest, and the very last detail in every story.

In This Package
Start-ups anchoring knowledge economy
UAVs to the rescue of farming community
Drones to reboot farming activities
Kerala’s mangroves in troubled waters
Tourism will take wings
A waterway sputters on
Kuttanad’s climate refugees
Not always a rosy picture
The Uralungal success story
Coops revving up social economy
Digital validation of databank in limbo
An Act at a crossroads
Inland migration to escape a violent sea
Bearing the brunt of erosion
Restoration debate: Conservation or destruction
