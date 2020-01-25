Spotlight again on illegal constructions in Munnar

After a gap, the district administration has started action against illegal constructions in Munnar, this time with the attachment of property.

District Collector H. Dinesan has cancelled the title deeds of three resorts at Pallivasal, including one under construction, for violating the rules of title deeds.

The conditions in the title deeds, issued as per the 1964 rules specifying that the land should be used only for agriculture purposes and any constructions should be for residential purpose, have been found to be violated.

The construction of multistoreyed buildings for commercial purposes is against the rules.

The constructions include the Plum Judy resort that has been renamed as Amber Day, Madaparambil resort, and one under final stages of construction.

The resorts are on the land under ‘thandaper’ numbers 1,193, 1,334 and 1,410.

Report

Mr. Dinesan told The Hindu on Saturday that there is a report by the Director, Vigilance & Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB), to the government specifying the violations of the rules and action has been taken as per it. The tahsildar has been asked to take over the resorts. They would be attached to the government.

Environmentalists raised the issue of illegal and unauthorised constructions in Devikulam taluk after Bijo Mani had complained to the VACB prompting it to investigate the cases.

Plum Judy

Plum Judy was in the news when 57 tourists, including 22 foreigners, were trapped there after the road to the resort was inundated in landslips during the 2018 August floods.

Later, the resort was given on lease and renamed Amber Day.