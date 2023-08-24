ADVERTISEMENT

Spot fine of over ₹1 lakh collected for illegal disposal of garbage in Kannur  

August 24, 2023 05:53 pm | Updated 05:53 pm IST - KANNUR

The Hindu Bureau

Cracking down on illegal waste disposal and use of banned plastic products, a coordinated operation conducted by squads of the Kerala Solid Waste Management Project collected a spot fine of ₹1,14,000 from various establishments in a single day in Kannur district.

A total fine of ₹5,24,000 has been imposed on 67 establishments during the inspections, said a press release.

A bulk of banned products was also seized from shops in the district.

The inspection squads were formed to detect violations in garbage disposal and use of banned plastic products by institutions, including commercial establishments, in the 81 local self-government institutions in the district. They conducted inspections in 1,202 establishments and seized 246 kg of banned products.

