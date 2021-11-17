Spot booking for Sabarimala pilgrimage from tomorrow

KOCHI

17 November 2021 20:37 IST

Facility to be available in 10 locations

Spot booking facilities for the Sabarimala pilgrims will begin from Thursday, the State Government and the Travancore Devaswom Board have informed the Kerala High Court.

The facility will be opened in Thiruvananthapuram, Pathanamthitta, Erumeli, Kumili, Nilackal, Kottarakkara, Pandalam Valiya Koikkal Palace, Chengannur, Ettumanoor and Perumbavoor.

It was during the hearing of a petition seeking to transfer the management of the virtual queue system from the police to the board that the State informed the court about the launching of the facility.

Advertising

Advertising

The spot booking facility comes in addition to the virtual queue booking system. The spot booking will be allowed in the slots which become open following the cancellation of the bookings in the virtual queue system.

Aadhar cards, voters IDs and passports can be used for booking the slots. The pilgrims shall also produce the certificates regarding the two shots of COVID vaccine they have received or the RTPCR certificates that were taken 72 hours before the pilgrimage.

The court will consider the report of the Sabarimala Special Commissioner regarding the pilgrimage on Friday.

The court had earlier directed the authorities to ensure the safety of the data provided by the pilgrims for the booking in the virtual queue system.