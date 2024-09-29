Spot admissions for vacant seats at APJ Abdul Kalam tech varsity

APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University is conducting spot admissions for a few vacant seats in both general and reserved categories for its newly launched courses.

These include M.Tech programs in Mechanical and Materials Technology (Mechanical), Infrastructure Engineering and Management (Civil), Electric Vehicle Technology (Electrical), and Embedded Systems Technologies (Electronics & Communication).

Those interested have been requested to appear with their original certificates at the university headquarters at Alathara Road, Sreekaryam, on October 3 at 11.30 a.m. Contact 9495741482 or 9745108232 for further information.

