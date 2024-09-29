GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Spot admissions for vacant seats at APJ Abdul Kalam tech varsity

Published - September 29, 2024 07:37 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University is conducting spot admissions for a few vacant seats in both general and reserved categories for its newly launched courses.

These include M.Tech programs in Mechanical and Materials Technology (Mechanical), Infrastructure Engineering and Management (Civil), Electric Vehicle Technology (Electrical), and Embedded Systems Technologies (Electronics & Communication).

Those interested have been requested to appear with their original certificates at the university headquarters at Alathara Road, Sreekaryam, on October 3 at 11.30 a.m. Contact 9495741482 or 9745108232 for further information.

Published - September 29, 2024 07:37 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.