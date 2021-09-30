Spot admissions at DUK

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

30 September 2021 18:19 IST

Digital University Kerala (DUK) will conduct spot admissions on October 6 in online mode to the vacant seats, including reserved category seats, for its postgraduate programmes.

The spot admission for vacant seats will be held to MTech in Computer Science and Engineering, MTech in Electronics Engineering, MSc Ecology with specialisation in Ecological Informatics, MSc Computer Science and PG Diploma in e-Governance.

Details can be obtained by visiting https://duk.ac.in/admission. The deadline for online registration is 2 p.m. on October 4.

Advertising

Advertising