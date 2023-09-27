September 27, 2023 08:31 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The College of Engineering Trivandrum will conduct spot admission for vacant seats in the BArch programme on September 29. For further details, visit www.cet.ac.in .

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.