The College of Engineering Trivandrum will conduct spot admission for vacant seats in the BArch programme on September 29. For further details, visit www.cet.ac.in .
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
September 27, 2023 08:31 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM
The College of Engineering Trivandrum will conduct spot admission for vacant seats in the BArch programme on September 29. For further details, visit www.cet.ac.in .
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
To enjoy additional benefits
Make most of your subscription
CONNECT WITH US