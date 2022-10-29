Spot admission at KVASU for BTech courses

Spot admission will be held for vacant seats in BTech (Dairy Technology) and BTech (Food Technology) on various campuses of Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (KVASU) at the varsity headquarter at Pookode in the district at 11 a.m. on Monday. The spot admission would be held by adhering to COVID-19 protocols, varsity sources said in a release here. For details, contact phone number 04936 209272