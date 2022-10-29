Spot admission will be held for vacant seats in BTech (Dairy Technology) and BTech (Food Technology) on various campuses of Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (KVASU) at the varsity headquarter at Pookode in the district at 11 a.m. on Monday. The spot admission would be held by adhering to COVID-19 protocols, varsity sources said in a release here. For details, contact phone number 04936 209272
Spot admission at KVASU for BTech courses
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.