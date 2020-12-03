Spot admission to KVASU courses

KALPETTA

03 December 2020 00:10 IST

Spot admission will be held for vacant seats in B.Tech (Dairy Technology) and B.Tech (Food Technology) in various campuses of the Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (KVASU), at the varsity headquarter at Pookode in the district at 11 a.m. on Friday.

The spot admission will be held by adhering to the COVID-19 protocol, varsity sources said in a release here.

For details, contact phone numbers: 04936 -209260, 209270, 209269.

