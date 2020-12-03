KeralaKALPETTA 03 December 2020 00:10 IST
Spot admission to KVASU courses
Updated: 03 December 2020
Spot admission will be held for vacant seats in B.Tech (Dairy Technology) and B.Tech (Food Technology) in various campuses of the Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (KVASU), at the varsity headquarter at Pookode in the district at 11 a.m. on Friday.
The spot admission will be held by adhering to the COVID-19 protocol, varsity sources said in a release here.
For details, contact phone numbers: 04936 -209260, 209270, 209269.
