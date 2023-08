August 18, 2023 08:11 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - KOZHIKODE

The National Institute of Technology-Calicut (NIT-C) will conduct spot admission for filling vacant seats of various M.Tech/ M.Plan/M.Sc programmes at the Bhaskara Hall, NIT-C, at 8 a.m. on August 25. Likewise, the selection process for M.Tech/M. Plan (self-sponsored) programmes will be held at respective departments or schools at 9 a.m. on August 23. For details, visit: www.nitc.ac.in.