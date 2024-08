A spot admission will be held at Maharaja’s College (Govt. Autonomous) for vacant seats in its undergraduate and postgraduate programmes on August 16.

The vacant seats include those available under the categories of Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe. The spot admission for cost-sharing programmes in BSc Chemistry: Environment and Water Management Honours and BSc Physics Instrumentation Honours self-financing programmes will also be held on Friday, according to a release.

