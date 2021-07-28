Sports to be part of curriculum: Minister

He says govt. has long-term plan for development of sports in State

Sports Minister V. Abdurahiman on Wednesday said the government had envisaged a long-term plan for development of sports in the State.

Speaking at the Sportstar Kerala Sports Conclave, the Minister said the new sports policy would give primacy to sportspersons and that sports would be made part of the curriculum.

Mr. Abdurahiman said the government would launch Kerala Sports Limited, a public sector company, next month. The company would manage events, promote indigenous sports and also oversee the maintenance of stadiums. The Minister also said he was of opinion that only sports meets should be conducted in stadiums and shouldn’t be given for other purposes.

Olympian Mercy Kuttan, president of the Kerala State Sports Council, lamented that the shortage of funds was crippling various schemes run by the body. She also said that the lack of systematic training and unscientific coaching methods were killing young talent in the State. She said that the sports hostels should provide state-of-the-art facilities to lure parents to send their wards to these centres.

G.Kishore, SAI Kerala director, said the SAI through its various schemes had played a big role in promoting sports in the State. He said Olympians Bhavani Devi, K.T. Irfan, K.M. Beenamol were SAI trainees.

Tom Joseph, Director, New Initiatives, Jain Deemed to be University, said sports helped in promoting team spirit and sharing responsibility. He said his institution had been promoting sports and recalled the past association with ISL team Kerala Blasters.

Col Rajeev Mannali, CMO of SUT Hospitals, Pattom, stressed the importance of sports medicine and advised the government to take steps to open a sports medicine centre in all district hospitals.

BCCI vice president Jayesh George and KCA secretary Advocate Sreejith Nair spoke on the occasion.