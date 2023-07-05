ADVERTISEMENT

Sports quota supplementary admission from today

July 05, 2023 10:15 pm | Updated 10:15 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

Plus One higher secondary sports quota supplementary allotment results will be published to enable candidates to take admission from 10 a.m. on Thursday.

The results can be checked through the candidate login’s ‘Sports Supplementary Results’ link. Students who have got allotment should take permanent admission.

VHSE

Students who had taken permanent admission in the main phase of Plus One vocational higher secondary single-window admission can submit applications for school/course transfer from Thursday to Friday evening. Transfer applications can be submitted for change from one school to any course in another school or any other course in the same school.

