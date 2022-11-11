Sports Minister kicks off ‘Goal’ project

‘100 students, who excelled in the basic training, would be provided with international-level training’

The Hindu Bureau KOCHI
November 11, 2022 22:05 IST

Sports Minister V. Abdurahiman inaugurating the State government’s ‘Goal’ project at Kadayiruppu on Friday. Kerala Blasters star Sahal Samad and veteran coach Rufus D’souza are seen. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

State Sports Minister V. Abdurahiman kicked off the State government’s ‘Goal’ project on Friday that aims to provide basic football training for one lakh students.

The project’s State-level inauguration was held at the Kadayirippu Government Higher Secondary School.

The Minister said 100 students, who excelled in the basic training, would be provided with international-level training. Foreign coaches will also be brought in.

Kerala Blasters star Sahal Samad said the project was essential for the growth of football in the State.

P.V. Sreenijin, MLA, presided over the function.

