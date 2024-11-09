Sports meet a resounding success: Sivankutty

The ongoing Kerala School Sports & Games is turning out to be historic one on account of its efficient organisation and number of young participants, said General Education Minister V. Sivankutty.

Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, Mr. Sivankutty said that out of the total 39 events, 28 have been completed. While 23,330 students are part of the general category of the event, 1,587 differently-abled talents are competing in the Inclusive Sports, which was introduced for the first time ever taking the total number of participants to nearly 25,000. Officials numbered 1,244 and 400-odd media personnel are covering the event.

Around 20,000 people are being fed every day at the food counters across 17 venues. The General Education department has managed to successfully complete the Inclusive Sports in a way worth emulating for other States.

Mr. Sivankutty said that the district emerging champions will be given the Chief Minister’s ever-rolling trophy. Separate trophies will be given to districts emerging in the first three places in the Under-14, Under-17 and Under-19 categories, athletics and aquatics. In the case of athletics and aquatics, the winning schools will also receive trophies. Individual champions in athletics and aquatics will also receive separate trophies in the Under-14, Under-17 and Under-19 categories. Felicitating them separately with headgears and medals is supposed to motivate them further.

Mr. Sivankutty said that the event organised along the lines of the Olympics Games will set a marker across the country. The 15 sub committees formed for the smooth organisation of the meet are functioning efficiently.

Curtains will come down on the meet being held across 17 different venues in the district in a glittering function to be held at Maharajas College ground on Monday. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the valedictory function. Mr. Sivankutty will preside. Ministers and celebrities will attend and distribute prizes.

Former Indian football team captain I.M. Vijayan and State film award winner Vinayakan will be chief guests. Culture programmes to be staged by students from various schools across the district will be one of the highlights of the function along with a parade of athletes.

