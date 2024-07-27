ADVERTISEMENT

Sports life fitness centre opened

Published - July 27, 2024 07:11 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

A sports life fitness centre set up under the Sports Kerala Foundation at Kurathikkad in Thekkekara grama panchayat in Mavelikara was opened recently.

It was inaugurated by Sports Minister V. Abdurahiman.

The facility atop the panchayat shopping complex has modern fitness equipment, including for women and children.

The government has set up 14 sports fitness centres across the State.

M.S. Arunkkumar, MLA, presided. Thekkekara grama panchayat president K. Mohankumar, District Sports Council president P.J. Joseph and others attended.

