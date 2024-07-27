Sports life fitness centre opened

A sports life fitness centre set up under the Sports Kerala Foundation at Kurathikkad in Thekkekara grama panchayat in Mavelikara was opened recently.

ADVERTISEMENT

It was inaugurated by Sports Minister V. Abdurahiman.

The facility atop the panchayat shopping complex has modern fitness equipment, including for women and children.

The government has set up 14 sports fitness centres across the State.

M.S. Arunkkumar, MLA, presided. Thekkekara grama panchayat president K. Mohankumar, District Sports Council president P.J. Joseph and others attended.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.