Sports Kerala Marathon on March 8

25 February 2020 22:44 IST

Event aimed at promoting sports among youth and cultivating active lifestyle

Sports Kerala Marathon organised by the Department of Youth Affairs with the theme ‘Run for Unity’ will be held in Kozhikode on March 8. District Collector Seeram Sambasiva Rao told reporters here on Tuesday that the marathon was aimed at promoting sports among the youth and cultivating an active sporting lifestyle so that they could be weaned away from drug abuse, lifestyle diseases and sedentary lifestyles.

The race is being held in four categories — 3 km, 5 km, 10 km and 21 km (half marathon). Gujarathi School on Kozhikode Beach will be the starting point. The 21-km race will begin at 5.30 a.m., 10-km race at 6 a.m., 5-km race at 7.15 a.m. and 3-km race at 7.30 a.m.

The total price money is ₹2 lakh. The first prize in the 21-km race is ₹25,000 while for the 10-km race, it is ₹15,000 and for the 5-km category ₹11,000, separately for men and women. There are five prizes in each category.

The marathon is being held in Kannur, Ernakulam and Thiruvananthapuram besides Kozhikode. The plan is to organise the marathon in all districts next year. For details, contact 8848962556 or 9595202219.