Sports Kerala Limited to be set up as PSU for maintenance of stadiums

KOCHI

28 June 2021 20:44 IST

Minister V. Abdurahiman begins tour to hold consultations on sports policy formation

Kick-starting his tour of the State to hold consultations for the formulation of a comprehensive sports policy, Minister V. Abdurahiman said a new public sector undertaking, Sports Kerala Limited, would be formed in the current financial year to ensure timely maintenance of all sports stadiums in the State.

“Maintenance of stadiums has been a niggling issue and we hope to resolve this permanently. This will keep our playgrounds alive all the time,” he said in Kochi on Monday.

Workshops and consultations with stakeholders would be held for generating recommendations which would go into the making of the State’s sports policy. Issues such as the slump in performance of sportspersons after doing well at the junior-level should be studied, said the Minister.

Advertising

Advertising

The State’s first under-14 girls’ football academy would be set up at the ground at Panampilly Nagar in Ernakulam. The district would also have a regional office for sports and youth affairs on land made available by the city corporation, he said.

The State Sports Council had prepared a project worth ₹7 crore for renovation of the track and field facilities at Maharaja’s College. The college authorities had written seeking the Higher Education Department’s permission to carry out the same. A meeting of legislators, the District Collector and other stakeholders would be convened in Thiruvananthapuram to discuss the issues pertaining to the college ground, said Mr. Abdurahiman.

Hailing Kochi as a city of opportunities, he said projects would soon be prepared to give a fillip to water sports in the district.