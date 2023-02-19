Sports hub to be built at Kalarcode

February 19, 2023 07:01 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Kerala Cricket Association (KCA) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with SD College management to build a sports hub at SD College ground at Kalarcode here.

The sports hub will be set up on 2.5 acres at a cost of ₹3 crore. The project will be funded by the KCA. Apart from the present cricket ground, the sports hub will have a 200-metre sprint track, futsal, basketball, volleyball, kabaddi courts, and cricket practice nets.

KCA secretary Vinod S. Kumar said the project would be completed in a year and handed over to the college management.

Mr. Kumar said that construction of a road and mechanical room, part of the second phase of development of the KCA’s high-performance centre (SD College cricket ground), would begin soon. A motorised camera stand and fencing had been installed at a cost of ₹75 lakh. As part of the third phase of development, a floodlighting system would be installed at the cricket ground by 2025 spending ₹4 crore, he said.

The sports hub project would be a huge boost for sports in Alappuzha, said Sanatana Dharma Vidyasala Managing Committee president R. Krishnan and SD College manager Krishnakumar.