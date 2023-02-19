ADVERTISEMENT

Sports hub to be built at Kalarcode

February 19, 2023 07:01 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala Cricket Association (KCA) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with SD College management to build a sports hub at SD College ground at Kalarcode here.

The sports hub will be set up on 2.5 acres at a cost of ₹3 crore. The project will be funded by the KCA. Apart from the present cricket ground, the sports hub will have a 200-metre sprint track, futsal, basketball, volleyball, kabaddi courts, and cricket practice nets.

KCA secretary Vinod S. Kumar said the project would be completed in a year and handed over to the college management.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Mr. Kumar said that construction of a road and mechanical room, part of the second phase of development of the KCA’s high-performance centre (SD College cricket ground), would begin soon. A motorised camera stand and fencing had been installed at a cost of ₹75 lakh. As part of the third phase of development, a floodlighting system would be installed at the cricket ground by 2025 spending ₹4 crore, he said.

The sports hub project would be a huge boost for sports in Alappuzha, said Sanatana Dharma Vidyasala Managing Committee president R. Krishnan and SD College manager Krishnakumar.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US