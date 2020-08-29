How 35th National Games gave fillip to Thiruvananthapuram's sports infrastructure

29 August 2020 16:54 IST

The 35th National Games bestowed on the city an infra bonanza

The 35th National Games hosted by Kerala in 2015 addressed a lot of gripping issues related to infrastructure in the State. The Games was held in multiple venues across seven districts.

The State government sanctioned ₹612 crore for conducting the Games and a major part of the amount was earmarked for construction of new stadiums, upgrading venues, and procuring sports equipment.

However, Thiruvananthapuram being the host city got the major share of the funds. Greenfield Stadium at Karyavattom, the shooting range at Vattiyurkavu, and the squash complex at Palayam were the new facilities constructed for the Games.

The star of them all

Besides, University Stadium, Chandrasekharan Nair Stadium, Jimmy George indoor stadium, B.R. Ambedkar Swimming Complex at Pirappancode, Sreepadam Stadium at Attingal and the indoor stadium at Agriculture College, Vellayani, were upgraded to meet the standards required for conducting the events. However, Greenfield Stadium, with a capacity of 50,000, occupied the pride of place. The estimated cost of constructing the stadium, built in adherence to FIFA and ICC norms, was ₹161 crore.

On 37 acres

The construction was undertaken by IL&FS and it was the first stadium built under the annuity scheme on a public-private partnership mode.

The stadium, built on 37 acres, was taken on a long-term lease by the Kerala Cricket Association. It has since hosted two T20 and one one-day international besides a few first class matches. The stadium boasts one of the best drainage facilities in the country. The SAFF Cup football tournament in 2015 was the first major event at this venue.

Squash centre

A world class shooting range came up on the premises of Vattiyurkavu Polytechnic at a cost of ₹20 crore. The facility has since hosted a few national championships and the NRAI regularly conducts its national camp ahead of major events.

The indoor squash centre at Palayam was the first of its kind in the State. The centre has two glass courts with spectator arena and indoor gymnasium.

After the National Games, the centre hosted the national championships and the currently houses a squash academy run by the State association.

Jimmy George indoor stadium too got a facelift as part of the Games, becoming the first indoor stadium in the State with centralised AC. The floor was relayed and the facility has hosted numerous tournaments since the Games.

Making a splash

The swimming complex at Pirappancode was upgraded to international standards. The pool has since hosted a national meet and is a regular venue for State meet.

A new 8-metre track was laid at the Chandrasekharan Nair Stadium for the National Games. It has since hosted numerous State meets.

With quality stadiums in and around the city, Thiruvananthapuram has become the most favoured destination of various sports association for conducting their events. And the city has become the sporting capital of the State.