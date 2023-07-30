Sports facilitation centre ready for opening at Meppayur

July 30, 2023 05:08 am | Updated 02:00 am IST - Kozhikode:

The construction of the multi-crore sports facilitation centre has been completed at Meppayur Government Vocational higher secondary school. The project will offer multi-gym facilities, indoor game space, jumping pits, and games office space.

Premium training facilities, including a six-lane synthetic track and separate courts for football, volleyball, and basketball, are the other major highlights of the centre. The government has spent ₹6.43 crore for the project.

It was in November 2019 that the foundation stone for the sports facility was laid with funding from the Department of Sports and Youth Affairs. The project was executed by Uralungal Labour Contract Cooperative Society under the supervision of Kerala Industrial and Technical Consultancy Organisation Limited (Kitco).

Meppayur school was selected for the facility considering the upgrading of the school to international standards under the latest education reforms. The school had been given financial assistance to set up modern classrooms and learning facilities. According to officials, the new sports facility will extend its benefits to over 4,000 students.

Another sports project with an almost equal financial investment will be realised soon at Mampetta in Mukkom. The construction of the proposed international stadium was inaugurated on Friday by Thiruvambady MLA Linto Joseph. Kitco has been entrusted with the project execution.

According to officials, the ₹6-crore project coming up in two acres will offer space for turf football, volleyball, spacious gallery, changing rooms, and a modern gymnasium. A 200-metre synthetic track would also be part of the project, they said.

