Sports councils to come up in each panchayat: Kerala Minister

V. Abdurahiman

April 20, 2022 07:30 IST

Sports Minister V. Abdurahiman has said the sports council will come up at the panchayat-level within a month. The initiative is bound to strengthen sports training across the State, he added.

He was speaking while inaugurating the renovation of the Paruthiyoor stadium in Kulathoor grama panchayat on Tuesday.

Mr. Abdurahiman said five lakh students will be imparted training in football by the Sports Department in association with the All India Football Federation. The endeavour will get under way in all schools from June. Moreover, 5,000 students will be provided training in athletics with support by All India Athletics Federation.

Advertisement

Advertisement

An allocation of ₹2 crore has been made from the Plan fund of the Sports Department to upgrade the Paruthiyoor stadium to nurture sporting talent in the Pozhiyoor region. The renovated stadium will include a mud football court, synthetic multi-purpose court, football and cricket training pitch, gallery building, draining facility, lighting system for night-time training. The Sports Kerala Foundation that functions under the Sports Department will supervise the infrastructure development that has a targeted deadline of six months.

K. Ansalan, MLA, presided over the function that was held at the Pozhiyoor Government Upper Primary School. Parassala block panchayat president S.K. Bendarwin, Kulathoor grama panchayat president G. Sudharjunan and Sports and Youth Affairs Director Geromic George also participated.