Sports conference inaugurated

November 02, 2023 09:49 pm | Updated 09:49 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

International collaboration in the field of sports and physical education has helped India showcase its sporting power globally, according to Sujata Chaturvedi, secretary, Department of Sports, Government of India. She was inaugurating the 22nd Biennial Conference of the International Society for Comparative Physical Education and Sport (ISCPES), organised jointly by the Lakshmibai National College of Physical Education and the Sports Authority of India here on Thursday.

G. Kishore, SAI LNCPE Principal, and Rosa Lopez de Amico, president, ISCPES, spoke. Former national volleyball player and retired IG S. Gopinath, Olympian K.M. Beenamol, and national basketball player Geethu Anna Jose were also present.

Delegates from 29 countries, including experts and researchers in the field of sports and physical education, participated in the conference.

