Sporting DMK colours, LDF legislator P.V. Anvar becomes cynosure of all eyes in Kerala Assembly

Independent legislator P.V. Anvar, who bitterly broke ranks with the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) and emerged as the Kerala government’s bugbear in double quick time, was the focus of media attention in the Kerala Legislative Assembly on Wednesday (October 9, 2024).

Mr. Anvar arrived at the House sporting Dravida Munnetra Kazhakam (DMK) colours despite the ruling party of Tamil Nadu rejecting his overtures at Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s behest.

Mr. Stalin had denied Mr. Anvar an audience because the DMK did not want to be seen treating with the political adversary of its closest ally, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)].

‘Red towel emblematic’

Mr. Anvar also wore a red handloom towel. He said the towel was “emblematic of the toiling classes” he represented. “Causal labourers, headload workers, and autorickshaw drivers find the red towel always handy. I carry the red towel as an expression of solidarity with my working-class comrades”,” he said.

Mr. Anvar said he would sit as an independent entity in the Assembly. He had objected to the Speaker’s decision to seat him on the Opposition’s side of the aisle. “I have received a letter from the Speaker’s office allocating me an independent seat,” he said.

Police probe

Mr. Anvar said the State Police Chief’s probe into the accusations of criminality and corruption he had raised against M.R. Ajith Kumar, formerly Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Law and Order, would reach nowhere. He said under Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s watch, the police and the government had given short shrift to ordinary people, especially CPI(M) workers.

Mr. Anvar said he had met Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan at Raj Bhavan and raised his grievances against the police. He accused the police of profiting from waylaying gold smugglers and hawala carriers for their contraband and unaccounted money, respectively.

Mr. Anvar’s visit assumed significance against Mr. Khan’s demand that the government brief the Governor about the alleged use of gold smuggling and hawala proceeds for anti-national activity.

“I have lost faith in the government. So, I have sought justice from the Governor and the judiciary”, Mr. Anvar said.

CPI(M) slams Anvar

CPI(M) central committee member A.K. Balan slammed Mr. Anvar for raising “baseless charges” against Mr. Vijayan, his office and his family. “The people of Kerala know Mr. Vijayan’s incorruptibility and honesty,” he said.

He added that Mr. Anvar’s endeavours to “demonise” Mr. Vijayan would not pass muster with voters.

