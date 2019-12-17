Sporadic incidents of violence in Kannur

Even though the hartal called by various organisation, including the Social Democratic Party of India and Welfare Party of India, against the Citizenship Amendment Act was declared illegal, all the shops remained closed and most of the vehicles were off the road in Kannur and Kasaragod districts on Tuesday.

During the day, several sporadic incidents of violence were reported in Kannur while the Kasaragod remained relatively peaceful.

In Kannur town, the police arrested 11 hartal supporters including three women who staged a roadblock. The protesters who gathered near Caltex Junction, blocked the road, despite the warning from the police. Two women sat on the road shouting slogans against the CAA and demanded permission to express their protest. Later, with the help of women police personnel, the protesters were forcibly removed.

In Pappinissery near Kannur, hartal supporters blocked a lorry at the railway overbridge and took the key away.

At Irrity in Kannur, vehicles came under attack in different places. Hartal supporters hurled stones at a car, injuring the people inside the vehicle. In another incident here, the window pane of a lorry was smashed by hartal supporters.

In Thalassery, two Solidarity activists who tried to block a private bus were taken into custody by the police.

Peaceful in Kasaragod

The situation in Kasaragod remained peaceful. All the shops remained closed and only a few vehicles were seen plying on the road. However, the police arrested a few hartal supporters when they tried to block a van.