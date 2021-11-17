Spoiled jaggery: HC notice to TDB, Govt.

Nivedyam preparation at Ayyappa temple

The Kerala High Court has issued notices to the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) and the State Government on a writ petition challenging the use of what is termed as “spoiled Halal-certified food materials for the preparation of Nivedyam at Sabarimala temple, violating the Hindu customary rituals and practices.”

The petitioner, S.J.R. Kumar, the State general convener of the Sabarimala Karma Samithi, submitted that the officials of the board hurt the Hindu religious sentiments by permitting the use of Halal-certified materials for the preparation of Nivedyam/Prasada.

The Halal-certification is a process peculiar to Muslim community involving their rituals and practices. Using a material created out of religious practices of another religion as offering to Lord Ayyappa was an insult on the beliefs and customs of Ayyappa devotees, he submitted.

According to the petitioner, a section of religious scholars of the Muslim community had proclaimed that saliva was a necessary ingredient for certifying Halal in the preparation of food materials.

It was highly disheartening to see that food materials prepared following the rituals and religious practices of another religion with its certification was accepted as food material for the preparation of Nivedyam/Prasada in a Hindu temple having its own rituals and customs, he submitted.

The board should have ordered destruction of the spoiled jaggery instead of auctioning it to an individual. The use of spoilt jaggery would create serious public health issues as it was likely to return to the market, he submitted.

The actions on the part of the temple administration were highly illegal and violated the religious rights guaranteed under the Constitution, he submitted.

The court will consider the case on Thursday.