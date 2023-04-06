ADVERTISEMENT

Split-screen television moments capture A.K. Antony’s painful political parting with son

April 06, 2023 08:57 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Congress leader says Anil’s erroneous decision has pained him. He underscores his loyalty to Nehru family

G Anand
G Anand

Television split-screen moments captured octogenarian Congress leader A.K. Antony’s painful political parting with his 37-year-old elder son, Anil K. Antony, on Maundy Thursday.

Blanket coverage of Anil K. Antony’s defection to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in New Delhi dovetailed with Mr. Antony’s forceful denouncement of his son’s “political perfidy” in Thiruvananthapuram, conjuring up rarely seen emotional theatre involving a political family.

Major broadcasters juxtaposed television coverage of Anil K. Antony’s interaction with journalists in New Delhi with live video footage of a stern-faced Mr. Antony leaving for the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) headquarters with a downcast Elizabeth Antony, his wife, in tow. The images told the story of a family buffeted by blustery political currents.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Flanked by party workers and mobbed by a phalanx of television cameras outside the Indira Bhavan, Mr. Antony disavowed his son’s decision and underscored his fealty to the Nehru family.

“Anil’s erroneous decision has pained me. I am 82 and in the autumn of my life. I do not desire to live longer. And I will die a Congress person,” Mr. Antony said.

Mr. Antony appeared acutely aware that he sat at the apex of the Congress party at the hour of his son’s desertion to the BJP.

Not party to decision

In New Delhi, Anil K. Antony said Mr. Antony was not a party to the decision, and his father remained the centre of his world.

Anil Antony’s radical political shift also drew diverse reactions from major parties in Kerala.

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president K. Sudhakaran drew a somewhat wry analogy between Anil Antony’s abandonment of the Congress cause to Judas Iscariot’s betrayal of Jesus Christ. “Maundy Thursday marks the Last Supper and the arrest of Lord Christ. Betrayals are not unusual on such bleak days,” he said.

Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] State secretary M.V. Govindan said the ideological line between the Congress and the BJP was thin, making switching sides easy.

Debunks propaganda

Union Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan and BJP State president K. Surendran said Anil Antony’s induction into the BJP debunked the Congress propaganda that minorities were hostile to the Modi government. Both said more Congress workers would soon tread Anil Antony’s path.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US