Split-screen television moments capture A.K. Antony’s painful political parting with son

April 06, 2023 08:57 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Television split-screen moments captured octogenarian Congress leader A.K. Antony’s painful political parting with his 37-year-old elder son, Anil K. Antony, on Maundy Thursday.

Blanket coverage of Anil K. Antony’s defection to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in New Delhi dovetailed with Mr. Antony’s forceful denouncement of his son’s “political perfidy” in Thiruvananthapuram, conjuring up rarely seen emotional theatre involving a political family.

Major broadcasters juxtaposed television coverage of Anil K. Antony’s interaction with journalists in New Delhi with live video footage of a stern-faced Mr. Antony leaving for the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) headquarters with a downcast Elizabeth Antony, his wife, in tow. The images told the story of a family buffeted by blustery political currents.

Flanked by party workers and mobbed by a phalanx of television cameras outside the Indira Bhavan, Mr. Antony disavowed his son’s decision and underscored his fealty to the Nehru family.

“Anil’s erroneous decision has pained me. I am 82 and in the autumn of my life. I do not desire to live longer. And I will die a Congress person,” Mr. Antony said.

Mr. Antony appeared acutely aware that he sat at the apex of the Congress party at the hour of his son’s desertion to the BJP.

Not party to decision

In New Delhi, Anil K. Antony said Mr. Antony was not a party to the decision, and his father remained the centre of his world.

Anil Antony’s radical political shift also drew diverse reactions from major parties in Kerala.

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president K. Sudhakaran drew a somewhat wry analogy between Anil Antony’s abandonment of the Congress cause to Judas Iscariot’s betrayal of Jesus Christ. “Maundy Thursday marks the Last Supper and the arrest of Lord Christ. Betrayals are not unusual on such bleak days,” he said.

Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] State secretary M.V. Govindan said the ideological line between the Congress and the BJP was thin, making switching sides easy.

Debunks propaganda

Union Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan and BJP State president K. Surendran said Anil Antony’s induction into the BJP debunked the Congress propaganda that minorities were hostile to the Modi government. Both said more Congress workers would soon tread Anil Antony’s path.