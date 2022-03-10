Split in Indian National League complete

Wahab, Koya Thangal expelled for indulging in anti-party activities

The split in faction-riven Indian National League (INL) has been completed with the national executive of the party expelling dissident leaders and former State president A.P. Abdul Wahab and senior leader Nasar Koya Thangal for disobeying the Central leadership and indulging in anti-party activities.

A meeting of the national executive held on Wednesday evening decided that both of them would not be entitled to re-apply for party membership for a period of six years.

The meeting chaired by national president Mohammad Suleman warned the dissident leaders against using the flag, symbols and identity of the party and also represent the party before any person or authority.

INL all-India general secretary Mozammil Hussain said in a statement that both the leaders were barred from using the party for collecting money either as donation or otherwise from the public. They were directed to return all the articles and money belonging to the party. Besides, both were restrained from entering the State office of the party in Kozhikode or any other premises of the party, he said.

The national executive also issued general instructions to all party members not to associate with Mr. Wahad and the Thangal politically in any manner.

Last month the Central leadership of the INL had served showcause notices on Mr. Wahab and the Thangal for gross violation of party discipline. But they did not bother to reply to the notices.

Rejecting the decision of the national executive, Mr. Wahab said his faction did not take at face value the announcement of their expulsion from the party. However, it was also serious that a Minister (Ahammed Devarkovil) in the Left Democratic Front (LDF) Cabinet was in the forefront of these decisions, he said.

There was a conspiracy behind this unnecessary provocation to tarnish the image of the party and the LDF. They have ridiculed the LDF leadership’s proposal to resolve the differences in the party, Mr. Wahab said.