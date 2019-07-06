Splash-2019 begins in Wayanad

Sports events as a part of the eighth edition of Splash-2019, a 15 -day monsoon carnival, began at various parts in the district on Saturday.
The programme is being organised by the Wayanad Tourism Organisation (WTO) in association with the State Tourism Department and the District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC).
Two zonal mud football matches were held at Kanni vayal, near Valliyoorkavu, and Panamaram vayal on the day.
Mud volleyball matches will be held at Kottathara at 9 a.m. on Sunday. Mud Kabadi and mud tug-of-war events will be held at Kakkavayal on July 13.
