Spirit seized from Tirupur godown

15,750 litres stored in 450 containers worth ₹50 lakh

A team of Excise Special Squad from here seized 15,750 litres of illicit spirit stored in 450 plastic gallons from a secret godown in a farmhouse at Tirupur, Tamil Nadu, on Saturday.

The seizure was made during an early-morning raid on the basis of a tipoff.

The spirit seized from the farmhouse owned by one Ganeshan was found have been procured with the intention of smuggling it into Kerala. Excise officers said that the spirit would fetch ₹50 lakh.

None was arrested in connection with the raid. The seized spirit was handed over to the prohibition wing of Tamil Nadu.

A similar raid was carried out last month at a godown at Gudimangalam, Tamil Nadu, in which 10,000 litres of illicit spirit seized.

Excise Squad Circle Inspector P.K. Sateesh, Intelligence Bureau inspector V. Anoop, Preventive Officers Senthil Kumar, Rinosh, Sajit, Yunus, Shiju Joseph and Mansoor Ali, Civil Officers Suresh and Mohammed Rafi took part in the raid.

Kerala
