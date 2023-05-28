Spine surgery for children afflicted with SMA performed at MCH

May 28, 2023 12:05 am | Updated 12:05 am IST

Spine Scoliosis surgery (surgery to correct the abnormal curving of the spine or scoliosis) for children afflicted by Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) has been performed for the first time in the public health sector, by a team of Orthopaedic surgeons at Thiruvananthapuram Government Medical College hospital.

The decision to offer spinal fusion surgery for Scoliosis to children with SMA had been taken at a meeting convened by the Health Minister in January this year.

ADVERTISEMENT

The surgery, which costs around ₹15 lakh in the private health sector, was provided free of cost for the patient , a press release issued here by the office of the Health Minister, said.

A 14-year-old girl from Kozhikode who has been confined to a wheelchair since the last 11 years was the first SMA patient to undergo the surgery to straighten the abnormal curving of the spine at Thiruvananthapuram MCH on Thursday last. She is recovering from the surgery at the hospital.

It was for the first time that the government started the first SMA clinic in the public sector at SAT Hospital earlier in the year. SAT Hospital has been included by the Union Health Ministry in the list of institutions in the country which will function as the Centre of Excellence in Rare Diseases.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.