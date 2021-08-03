Spike in hospitalisation, ICU occupancy

Thiruvananthapuram

03 August 2021 20:43 IST

In a day of record testing, 23,676 test positive: TPR at 11.87%

The State’s COVID-19 case graph continues to be on an upward trend and on Tuesday, the graph seemed to climb higher, logging 23,676 new cases, when 1,99,456 samples – the highest number of tests done in a day so far – were tested over the past 24 hours.

All of last week, State had registered over 20,000 new cases for six consecutive days. With the increase in tests, the test positivity rate on Tuesday seemed to dip to 11.87%.

The State’s active case pool registered a significant jump on Tuesday and now has 1,73,221 patients, with 15,626 patients reported to have recovered on the day.

Death toll

The cumulative case fatality crossed 17,000 and now stands at 17,103, with the State adding 148 deaths, most of which occurred in the past few days, to the toll list on Tuesday.

The number of hospitalisations and ICU occupancy figures are beginning to show an increase and on Tuesday, the ICU occupancy number showed a definite hike from 1,965 on Monday to 2,036. The number of patients requiring ventilator support was 765.

On Tuesday, the number of patients in the State newly admitted to hospitals with COVID was 2,456. Total hospitalisations of those with moderate or severe infection has been showing a rising trend over the past few days and now stands at 28,858.

The cumulative case burden now stands at 34,49,149 cases.

Among the districts, Malappuram reported the highest number of new cases with 4,276 cases, followed by Thrissur 2,908, Ernakulam 2,702, Kozhikode 2,416, Palakkad 2,223, Kollam 1,836, Alappuzha 1,261, Kottayam 1,241, Kannur 1,180, Thiruvananthapuram 1,133, Kasaragod 789, Wayanad 787, Pathanamthitta 584 and Idukki 340.