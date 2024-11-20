ADVERTISEMENT

Spike in Hepatitis A cases in Ernakulam

Published - November 20, 2024 10:17 pm IST - KOCHI

Ernakulam has reported eight deaths from Hepatitis A and over 560 confirmed cases since January this year

The Hindu Bureau

Ernakulam has reported eight deaths from Hepatitis A and over 560 confirmed cases since January this year, according to official estimates.

The number of suspected cases from January to mid-November is 722. The areas that reported a spike in cases include Sreemoolanagaram, Malayattoor, Payipra, Kizhakkambalam, Mattancherry, Nellikuzhi, Kothamangalam, Nedumbassery, Kalamassery, Vengoor, and Avoli. Use of contaminated water has been detected in places that reported an increase in cases, according to a communication.

Besides the consumption of contaminated drinking water, the Health department found that the patients had also consumed food and beverages that were unsafe. Lack of hygiene standards and consumption of ice made using contaminated water had also aggravated their condition, it said.

