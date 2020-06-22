Spike in COVID-19 cases in Kottayam

The district here on Monday witnessed its biggest spike in the number of fresh COVID-19 cases in a single day with 13 persons testing positive for the virus.
The persons who tested positive included six persons who landed from abroad and six others who returned from other States. A health worker, who was in home quarantine, contracted the infection through local contact.
The foreign returnees who were confirmed of the virus contraction were identified as a 50-year-old Vaikom native, a 57-year-old woman, a 25-year-old man from Ramapuram, a 65-year-old Koottikkal native, and a 43-year-old Paippad native, all of whom came from Kuwait, and a 59-year-old woman from Cheeranchira who landed from Muscat on June 19.
The remaining patients were identified as a 38-year-old from Thrikkodithanam, a 19-year-old woman from Thengana, a 39-year-old Moolavattam native, his 35-year-old wife, a 34-year-old woman from Ezhacherry, her four-year-old daughter, and her 53-year-old mother. Of this, the first three came from New Delhi while three others came from Mumbai. The 53-year-old patient, a health worker, contracted the virus while in home quarantine with her daughter and granddaughter.
Meanwhile, a 23-year-old from Koruthodu, a 58-year-old from Perumbayikkad, a 36-year-old from Nedumkunnam, and a woman from Pathanamthitta recovered from the disease and left the hospitals on Monday.
The total number of active cases in the district currently stands at 96 while the number of those recovered is 65.
