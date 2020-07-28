Spike in cases in Kollam

KOLLAM

28 July 2020 23:04 IST

Though 95 newly infected, district has a high recovery rate

After a brief respite, the number of fresh COVID-19 cases in the district rose to 95 on Tuesday.

Among those who tested positive are 78 contact cases, including a health worker from Karavalur, five people from abroad and 12 from Tamil Nadu. On the bright side, the recovery rate in Kollam continues to go up with 70 patients testing negative on Tuesday.

While a total of 191 contracted the infection in the past three days, the number of recoveries stands higher at 197.

The district currently has 8,615 people under observation and the total number of samples collected is 26,748. While 749 persons completed home quarantine on Monday, the Health Department has traced 5,969 primary and 1,723 secondary contacts of the fresh cases. The department has directed the persons who have given their swabs for testing to go in home quarantine.

‘Remain in quarantine’

“Primary contacts and those with symptoms should go in quarantine till they get the results. Those who visit hospitals should maintain physical distancing norms and seek immediate medical aid if they feel any physical discomfort,” said District Medical Officer R. Sreelatha.

The Health Department has intensified preventive measures in the eastern parts of the district where several fresh cases have been reported.

The Punalur municipality and other LSGs will open new COVID-19 first-line treatment centres (FLTCs) by July 30. KG Convention Centre at Kuthirachira and Symphony Auditorium, both with 200 beds each, will be the FLTCs in Punlaur municipality and the district administration will deploy 16 staff, including doctors and nurses, at the centres.

Anchal, Ayalamon, and Yeroor village panchayts will also open treatment centres while Kottarakara taluk will have its fifth centre operational by Wednesday.