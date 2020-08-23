Spike in cases in Alappuzha

241 test positive of which 223 get disease through contact

The single-day spike in COVID-19 cases crossed 200-mark again in the district with 241 people testing positive on Sunday.

While 223 patients contracted the disease through local transmission, 14 who came from other States and four from abroad also tested positive for SARS-CoV-2.

Of the 223 contact cases, 47 were reported from Thumboli, 40 from Punnapra South, 26 from Punnapra North, 20 from Ambalappuzha and 18 from Purakkad. Rest of the locally transmitted cases were from Kareelakulangara (11), Chettikkad (8), Pattanakkad (7), Kanjikuzhy (6), Alappuzha (6), Pathiyoor (5), Mararikulam North (4), Cherthala South (3), Ezhupunna (3), Aroor (3), Chethi (2), Edathua (2) and one case each from Nooranad, Chennithala, Mulakuzha, Chengannur, Veliyanad, Kadakarappally, Cheppad, Puthuppally, Pallippad and Cherthala.

Meanwhile, three councillors of the Alappuzha municipality were diagnosed with the disease, forcing the authorities to close the municipal office for seven days. Alappuzha municipal chairman Illikkal Kunjumon said that all councillors and officials of the civic body would undergo COVID-19 tests in the coming days.

A total of 53 people who were undergoing treatment for COVID-19 tested negative in the district. The number of active COVID-19 cases in the district stands at 2,014.

Ward 32 (partial) in Alappuzha municipality, ward 2 (partial) in Edathua, wards 7 and 9 in Punnapra North, wards 5 and 6 (partial) in Chunakkara grama panchayat were declared as containment zones.