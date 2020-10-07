Spike in capital with 1,182 cases

07 October 2020 20:50 IST

1,155 get the disease through local contact, 20 health workers infected

Thiruvananthapuram reported 1,182 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, which marks the highest single-day spike in cases in the district. The death toll has mounted to 272 with 14 recent deaths getting confirmed as due to the disease.

The deceased included nine men and five women hailing from Peringamala, Valiyathura, Kodunganoor, Mullackal, Vazhayila, Poojappura, Ottasekharamangalam, Pioneerkonam, Thonnackal, Thiruvananthapuram city, Puthukurichi and Poovachal. Eleven of the deceased were aged 60 or above.

Disease transmission through contact accounted for 97.7% of the cases on Wednesday. As many as 1,155 of the day's cases fell in this category. Ten of the remaining persons who tested positive were in home quarantine, while three others had arrived from other States.

The number of active cases in the district has risen to 12,867. Wednesday's caseload included 516 women and 666 men. Meanwhile, there has been no let-up in the number of children and senior citizens getting infected with the virus. On Wednesday alone, 124 children below the age of 15 and 185 persons above the age of 60 tested positive.

The number of health workers testing positive for the virus also continues to soar in the district. Twenty more health workers have tested positive, according to the daily statistics released by the health officials.

On the bright side, the recovery rate also continues to be high in Thiruvananthapuram. The number of recoveries stood at 820 people on Wednesday.

As many as 3298 persons were recommended quarantine on the day, even as 2,611 others completed the observation period without developing symptoms. As on Wednesday, 30,920 persons are under disease surveillance in Thiruvananthapuram.

Meanwhile, the City Police is planning to step up inspections in shops, given the alarming spike in COVID-19 cases. City Police Commissioner Balram Kumar Upadhyay said that shops caught violating the disease prevention protocols would be shut. Surveillance would continue on a strong note in the containment zones within the city limits, Mr. Upadhyay said.