Spike continues in Malappuram

The spike in COVID-19 cases continued in Malappuram district on Saturday when 1,519 people tested positive for the virus. As many as 1,445 of them were found to have contracted the disease through local contacts.

District officials said there were 22 cases without an identifiable source of infection. Fifteen health workers were infected. While 30 new patients came from other States, seven came from abroad.

The number of active cases in the district crossed 9,600. There were 49,196 people in quarantine. Officials said 513 people recovered from the disease on Saturday.