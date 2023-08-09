HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Spider Sabu’ arrested in Kozhikode

He often targeted large uninhabited bungalows and carried weapons

August 09, 2023 09:09 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The Kozhikode City Special Action Group and the Nallalam police arrested Sabu, 51, alias ‘Spider Sabu’ in Kozhikode on Wednesday.

The team had cast a net for the criminal following a series of burglary cases in the district and had tracked him to Belthangady in Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka where he was living for a while in a pseudonym. They traced him to Bengaluru and followed him back to Kerala before arresting him in Kozhikode.

The District Police Chief (Kozhikode City) Rajpal Meena had directed the Special Action group led by Deputy Commissioner K.E. Baiju to track former criminals who could have been responsible for some of the recent crimes. The group zeroed in on Sabu based on his modus operandi and evidence collected from a burglary site in Nallalam in June. Once arrested, he confessed to several burglaries he had committed inside and outside the State over the last few years.

Sabu was sentenced to life imprisonment over the murder of Sreedhara Kurup during a burglary in Kottooli, Kozhikode in 2001. He was released as part of the relaxation offered to prisoners during the pandemic. However, he went into hiding and shifted his base to Belthangady from Wayanad. In between, he stayed in Ernakulam and conducted burglaries in Aluva, Perumbavoor, Kodungallur, north Paravoor and Perinthalmanna.

Sabu often targeted large uninhabited bungalows. He carries weapons and does not hesitate to use them. He uses the money from stolen goods to fund his lavish lifestyle and gambling at the casinos in Goa, police sources said.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.