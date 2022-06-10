Spices Board to enable market access to farmers though Flipkart

Spices Board, a Ministry of Commerce and Industry establishment, under its initiative Flavourit Spices Trading Limited (FSTL), has signed a Terms of Understanding (ToU) with e-commerce platform Flipkart to enhance market access and help promote farmers and grassroots organisations working in the spices sector.

The ToU was signed under the Flipkart Samarth Program, which aims to empower MSMEs, artisans, entrepreneurs, and rural seller and farmer communities selling products associated with rich cultural heritage through Flipkart’s e-commerce platform, a press release said here on Thursday.

On the partnership, D. Sathiyan, Secretary, Spices Board India, said, “Through Flavourit, we are looking forward to helping farmer communities in marketing their products to a wider spectrum, both domestically and internationally.”

Rajneesh Kumar, chief corporate affairs officer, Flipkart Group, said its partnership with the Spices Board would enable pan-India market access for farmers and grassroots organisations working in the spices sector.