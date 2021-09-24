Spices Board to e-auction 75,000 kg of cardamom on Sunday

Kochi

24 September 2021 20:00 IST

To commemorate the 75th year of Independence, the Spices Board is organising a mammoth cardamom special e-auction in a single day on Sunday. The e-auction on September 26 will bring together the spices community enabling spice growers to connect with spice traders in the country.

“This is a special e-auction apart from the regular scheduled e-auction to facilitate e-auction of 75,000 kg of small cardamom,” said D. Sathiyan, Secretary, Spices Board, on Friday. “This auction will help the spice farming community by giving them an extra opportunity to sell their produce, besides it will increase competitiveness leading to an increase in the price for their produce,” he said.

The e-auction is scheduled to take place at the board’s e-auction centre at Puttady in Idukki.

The e-auction is organised as part of Vanijya Saptah, a series of events focussing on economic growth and promotion of exports by the Union Department of Commerce and the Spices Board.