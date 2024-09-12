ADVERTISEMENT

Spices Board launches mobile app to boost cardamom production

Published - September 12, 2024 07:11 pm IST - IDUKKI

The Hindu Bureau

The Spices Board of India launches CardsApp, a mobile application, to encourage cardamom production. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Spices Board of India introduced a mobile application called ‘CardsApp’ to encourage cardamom production. According to officials, the app was introduced during a spices conclave and buyer-seller meet at the Indian Cardamom Research Institute (ICRI) at Myladumpara in Idukki on Wednesday.

Officials said the CardsApp, which provides vital soil test results, including soil fertility, was developed based on samples collected across 19 villages in Udumbanchola and Idukki taluks, which are known for their cardamom cultivation potential. “The app is expected to play a crucial role in increasing productivity by offering data-driven insights to farmers,” said an official.

The Spices Board aims to empower cardamom farmers by utilising the latest technological advancements through CardsApp, model initiatives which will contribute to the growth and sustainability of India’s cardamom production industry.

K.G. Jagadeesha, secretary, Spices Board, inaugurated the event. He also launched an incubation centre for spices at Tamil Nadu Agricultural University in Coimbatore and Kisan Seva Kendra, a dedicated farmer facilitation centre. The Kisan Seva Kendra aims to support spice farmers and provide solutions to various challenges in the agricultural sector.

T. Radhakrishnan, soil expert and Assistant Professor at Digital University Kerala, held a seminar on how to use the CardsApp. M. Murugan, Professor and Head at Cardamom Research Station of Kerala Agricultural University, delivered a session on the impact of climate change on cardamom production.

