Spices Board imposes restrictions on cardamom re-pooling

Finally, the Spices Board has imposed restrictions on cardamom re-pooling (selling) at auction centres. This has been a long term demand of cardamom farmers in Idukki district.

According to officials, the Spices Board Director (Marketing) issued a circular stating that to reduce re-pooling, the cardamom pooled by licensed dealers in any auction shall not exceed 25% of the total quantity allowed so far. The board directed licensed auction companies to enforce this rule. The current pooling quantity for dealers per auction was 25 tonnes, with two auctions a day.

In another circular, the board noted that many times the same dealer pooled the cardamom and then purchased the same lot back. This unethical practice by some dealers manipulates the system and adversely affects the interests of growers. The auctioneers are required to ensure that no dealer is allowed to purchase the same lot they pooled in any auction.

According to farmers, dealers buy cardamom on a credit basis at the auction and then re-pool the same cardamom in another auction, making a profit. This process has been ongoing.

As per court direction

Recently, the Vandanmedu Cardamom Growers Association, a cardamom producers’ firm, approached the Kerala High Court seeking to stop the re-pooling. The Kerala Cardamom Dealers Chamber, a trader group, also approached the High Court demanding that traders be allowed 100% re-pooling at the auction. The court directed the Spices Board to study the issue and find a solution. Based on the court’s direction, hearing was conducted with both groups, and restrictions were imposed.

Shine Varghese, general secretary of the Vandanmedu Cardamom Growers Association, said that the new Spices Board direction would help prevent cardamom re-pooling by some groups under the banner of auction centres. “The new restrictions will prevent the arrival of huge quantity of cardamom to the auction vendor groups. The earlier practice was that the seller and buyer were the same persons. Some dealers used the Spices Board platform for malpractice,” he said.

Traders’ concerns

However, Kerala Cardamom Dealers Chamber secretary Justin Thomas explained that the new restrictions by the Spices Board would negatively impact small-scale cardamom farmers in the future. “Cardamom Registration (CR) is mandatory for cardamom farmers to sell their cardamom in auction centres on this scale. Farmers without CR sell their products to local vendors. Around 1,500 small-scale vendors in Idukki are pooling their cardamom by buying from small-scale farmers. When the Spices Board restricted the pooling, the vendors had no option to sell the product and they reduced their purchases. The decision will negatively impact small-scale farmers,” said Mr. Thomas.

However, Spices Board sources said that there was no limit on farmers in selling their products through the auctions. “CR-holding cardamom farmers can sell any quantity of cardamom through auction companies under the Spices Board auction,” said a source.