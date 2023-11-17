Spices Board directs firms to check mixing of Guatemalan and Indian cardamom in lots for auctions

November 17, 2023 07:05 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST - IDUKKI

The Spices Board has directed cardamom auction companies to take necessary steps to prevent the mixing of Guatemalan cardamom with Indian cardamom in lots pooled for auctions..

According to officials, the circular was issued by the Director (Marketing) of the board. The circular states that “it has come to the notice of the board that Guatemalan cardamom is mixed with Indian cardamom and pooled at the auctions. Licensed auctioneers are again directed to take necessary actions to prevent the pooling of Guatemalan-mixed cardamom lots at the auctions,” said the circular.

The board warned that violations would be dealt with seriously.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to officials, the board had issued a circular in May as well to prevent the pooling of Guatemalan-cardamom mixed lots at auctions.

A senior Spices Board official said the board had issued the circular to auction companies. Cardamom farmers had raised concern over the arrival of cardamom stocks mixed with Guatemalan cardamom at auctions. “The Spices Board could not find cardamom stocks mixed with Guatemalan cardamom during actions. However, cardamom farmers have repeatedly raised concerns over the fall in prices of cardamom due to the mixing of Guatemalan cardamom. The board is keeping a watch to prevent the arrival of Indian cardamom mixed with Guatemalan cardamom at auctions,” said the official.

Anjo Jose, Executive Director of cardamom auctioneer Mass Enterprises Limited, said to protect the interests of cardamom farmers, his company had been taking steps to prevent arrival of Indian cardamom lots mixed with Guatemalan cardamom at their centres. “Before the pooling, we check the quality of the product,” said Mr. Jose.

The cardamom farmers and small-scale vendors have been alleging that Guatemalan cardamom is being mixed with Indian cardamom in auction lots.

The average price of cardamom continued to remain low in the second week of November. At the auction held at the Spices Park on Friday, the average price was ₹1,434 a kg. At the auction held by the Green Cardamom Trading Company, of the 24,495 kg of cardamom arrived in 104 lots, 24,080 kg was sold and the maximum price was ₹1,806 a kg.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.