Speedy steps for repair of Bonacaud layams

August 04, 2023 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

Steps for repair and maintenance of dilapidated row houses called layams at the Bonacaud estate will be expedited.

A decision to this effect was taken at a meeting, attended by G. Stephen, MLA, and District Collector Geromic George, at the Collector’s chamber here on Friday.

As part of preparation of final estimate for the repairs, a team of officials, including trade union leaders, will visit the layams at Bonacaud on August 10. As many as 155 families reside in 34 layams at Bonacaud. The team will examine if more families need to be included.

Besides the layams, estimate for repair of the post office, school, and staff club at Bonacaud will be prepared. Once the final estimate is ready, work will begin under the aegis of the Kerala State Nirmithi Kendra.

A medical camp will be organised by the Health department at Bonacaud before Onam. From September, medical clinics will be organised there once a week, Mr. Stephen informed the meeting.

Steps would be taken to reopen the upper primary school that was closed down owing to the lack of students.

A letter had been submitted to the Transport Minister in connection with changing the timings of buses to Bonacaud, he said.

Vithura grama panchayat president Manjusha G. Aravind, additional district magistrate Anil Jose, district labour officer, and trade union leaders attended the meeting.

