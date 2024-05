A portion of the compound wall of the official residence of District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) Vaibhav Saxena in Aluva collapsed after a speeding SUV rammed it on Monday night.

The impact of the collision activated the air bags of the car, and the driver was rushed to a nearby hospital after sustaining minor injuries. It is suspected that the driver was under the influence of alcohol. Mr. Saxena was home at the time of the accident. The Aluva police have registered a case.

