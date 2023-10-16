ADVERTISEMENT

Speeding police vehicle crashes into petrol pump in Kannur; one vehicle and fuel dispenser damaged

October 16, 2023 11:28 am | Updated 11:51 am IST - KANNUR

The Hindu Bureau

The police vehicle that crashed into a petrol pump at Caltex Junction in Kannur in Kerala on October 16 morning. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A speeding police vehicle veered out of control and crashed into a petrol pump at Caltex Junction in Kannur in Kerala on October 16 morning.

The police vehicle careened into a car that was refueling at the petrol station, toppling a fuel dispenser at the filling station located in front of the District Collectorate. Those in the car remained unharmed in the incident.

The police vehicle was operated by two persons dressed in civilian attire who promptly fled the scene.

With reported lapses in insurance coverage, the police vehicle’s fitness has been questioned. Certain parts of the vehicle were secured with nylon rope.

Fire and Rescue Services personnel later removed the damaged vehicle from the scene.

